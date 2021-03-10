Shiawassee County wants to make sure residents 65 and older are registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.
As vaccine supplies are becoming more available, the county health department said it is trying to “clean up” the 65 and older list. Eligible residents are asked to fill out the registration form on the Shiawassee County Health Department’s website or call 989-743-2460.
Family members and friends are encouraged to reach out to their loved ones who may not have access to the internet and help them sign up for the vaccine. The Shiawassee County Health Department said this will help the department and its community partners move forward and schedule those who have not been vaccinated.
For more updates on the COVID-19 vaccine in Shiawassee County, residents are encouraged to follow the county health department’s Facebook page and website.
