Scammers are going door to door in Shiawassee County asking for money to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
The Shiawassee County Health Department is encouraging residents to stay alert for these scammers and to protect their personal information from unsolicited callers or visitors.
When scheduling a vaccine appointment, the Shiawassee County Health Department and its community partners will not ask for confidential information. The vaccine provider may ask residents to bring an insurance card to the clinic.
