The Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge will reopen on July 10 at sunrise following a closure caused by the May floods.
The Wildlife Drive and Ferguson Bayou Trail were among the critical infrastructure damaged by the event.
The Ferguson Bayou Trail will remain closed while refuge staff repair washouts and other hazards.
The Wildlife Drive asks you to continue adhering to these guidelines:
- Use pull-over areas when stopping to observe wildlife. Otherwise keep driving.
- Watch for potential construction traffic.
- Maintain at least six-foot social distancing on trails and at observation decks.
- Do not exceed posted speed limit of 15 miles per hour.
If you have any questions, you can call (989) 777-5930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.