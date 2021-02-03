The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam phone call involving people claiming they are from the federal government.
The scam phone call is telling residents they must go to the store to get gift cards and give the codes back to the federal government. The Shiawassee County Police Department is telling residents to not fall for the scam because there is no form of government making people pay any debt for store gift cards.
Police say hang up the phone or call 989-743-9111 if they receive this scam phone call.
