Local law enforcement teamed up with a well-known TV host to catch predators in Shiawassee County.
"During the course of this eight-hour investigation, we chatted with over 170 people," said Shiawassee County Sherriff Brian Begole.
Begole teamed up with the Genesee County Human Oppression Strike Team, known as GHOST, to get child predators off the streets.
"Of those 170 people three of them were subsequently arrested when they arrived to the scene expecting to have sex with children between the ages of 13 and 15 years old," Begole said.
In an undisclosed Shiawassee County area motel, one by one suspected predators came into the door, according to Begole.
"The first subject that we arrested was a 32-year-old male out of Elsie," he said.
Begole says that suspect was a law enforcement officer with the department of corrections.
"The second subject was an 18-year-old male out of Westphalia and the third subject was a 45-year-old male from Corona."
The 45-year-old man was a HVAC worker.
There was a fourth suspect that showed up to the sting but was able to get away.
The sting also involved tv host Chris Hanson.
"So, what was your plan here?” Hanson asked in a video.
In the early 2000's he hosted a reality show called To Catch a Predator.
"You weren’t going to do anything? Then why did you come here?" Hanson asked in the video.
Hanson is now working on a new series and his own YouTube channel, profiling these arrests and the one that just happened in Shiawassee county.
"People always ask me if I’m ever shocked, as who walks into these investigations and the answer is, I don’t think anything will ever shock me,” Hanson said. “Here again you’re talking about somebody that’s a law man who is sworn to protect, whose job it is to monitor inmates in a state prison."
Begole there are plenty of places that these men go to seek out sex.
"There are a lot of dark sites out there that these people go to do you have sex with children,” he said. “And those are the sites we were on."
Arraignments for the suspects are supposed to happen by next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.