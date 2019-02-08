An icy winter storm has caused a power outage for thousands of customers across Mid-Michigan.
Officials have opened the Shiawassee Township Hall as a warming center for those without heat or power in the Bancroft-area.
The center is not open overnight but will have volunteers on hand to help residents warm up or charge their mobile devices.
