Thursday was the official weigh-in day for Friday’s super welterweight unification fight between Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire.
While Shields tipped the scales at 153.6 pounds, Dicaire weighed in exactly one pound less. Both fighters bring undefeated records into the bout, and while Shields comes in as the favorite, she isn’t expecting an easy fight.
“She’s very good. She’s a southpaw 17-0, has not lost in how many years? So she has that same drive to be undefeated, just to keep her 0 just like me,” Shields said.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist will aim to make history as the first boxer, male or female, to own undisputed titles in multiple weight classes at the same time. Meanwhile, Dicaire will attempt to take Shields three welterweight belts.
“I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime. I worked all my life to get into this kind of fight. When I was a kid, I dreamed of being a world champion. When I became champion, I was looking for something more, something else and here came this opportunity,” Dicaire said.
This will be the first all-women’s pay per view boxing event.
