A Shields Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19.
The Swan Valley School District said the student was last in school on Nov. 5.
The entire classroom will be quarantined and will work remotely through Nov. 19.
On Nov. 20, those students will return to school.
The Saginaw County Health Department has been notified and it is working to notify all close contacts to the student that tested positive.
The school district said if you have not been contacted, you or your child are not considered a close contact.
“As you can tell from recent communications, the spread of the coronavirus has certainly spiked in recent weeks,” wrote Superintendent Mat McRae in a letter to staff and families. “We ask everyone to heed the precautions noted above so that we may continue to offer in-person instruction to those who choose that option. Please contact me if you have any questions.”
