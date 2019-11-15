Claressa Shields is set to take on Ivana Habazin after the New Year.
Showtime Boxing announced Friday the Shields/Habazin fight has been rescheduled for Jan.10 at 9 p.m.
The fight will not take place in Flint like originally planned. Showtime announced it is booked for Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The Oct. 5 fight was canceled after Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir, was assaulted at the weigh-in. Shield's brother, Artis Mack, was charged in the assault.
This is the third time the fight has been scheduled after Shield's withdrew from the original Aug. 17 for a minor knee injury.
