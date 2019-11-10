The fight between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin may happen in January.
Shield’s manager Mark Taffet tweeted on Sunday, Nov. 10 that the fight details are being finalized for January.
Taffet plans to make a final announcement later this week.
Shields was supposed to fight Habazin in her hometown but on October 4th during the final weigh-in, Habazin’s trainer was attacked.
The fight between the two was canceled due to the assault.
In a TV5 exclusive, Habazin said she still wanted to fight Shields despite the attack on her trainer.
Shield’s brother, Artis Mack, was later charged in connection to the assault.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as more information becomes available.
