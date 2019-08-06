The boxing match for a Mid-Michigan legend has been rescheduled and tickets are on sale now.
Undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields' match with Ivana Habazin has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 live on SHOWTIME.
Shields will make history if she wins. She will be the fastest fighter in boxing, male or female, to become a three-division world champion.
Shields will take on Habazin for the vacant WBO Junior Middleweight Title. The vacant WBC Women’s Diamond Super Welterweight Championship will also be on the line.
This is Shields’ first professional fight in her hometown.
“I’m more excited than ever. I’m 100 percent recovered, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and fight in from of my hometown fans in Flint as undisputed champion of the world,” Shields said. "Having the opportunity to become world champion in a third weight division faster than any man or woman in boxing history will make October 5 a night I will cherish forever. It’s another big step in history, and a giant step forward in lifting women’s boxing on the road to equality.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Dort Center box office.
