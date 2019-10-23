A wellness and sports beverage company is now calling Mid-Michigan home.
A pair of Bay City residents acquired the company Shine Water and its corporate headquarters is moving from South Carolina to the Davidson Building in Downtown Bay City.
“So we know that the demand is there, we know that the people are ready for something that’s not full of sugar that’s bad for your health and their ready for something that tastes good and that is very healthy for you,” said Matthew Meehan, owner of Shine Water.
Meehan said good health is on the minds of many in Mid-Michigan and that’s why he decided to bring the corporate headquarters to Bay City.
He said this move will create jobs locally.
“We’ve already created several jobs, were going to be creating about ten total here within our first couple of months, and the skies the limit as we grow and scale as a company,” Meehan said.
Meehan said he plans to grow the company.
Shine Water has a strong presence in the Southeastern part of the United States and can be found in Whole Food and other stores in the area.
He said he hopes to expand the distribution to Mid-Michigan by early 2020 and nationwide by 2021.
Larry Long, COO of Shine Water, said the plant-based drink has many benefits.
“There’s zero sugar, about 20 calories per bottle, it’s keto-friendly, gluten-free, it’s vegan. It’s really healthy for you,” Long said.
Baysics Variety Store in Bay City is passing out free cases of Shine Water now through Saturday, Oct. 26.
