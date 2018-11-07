A large pile of roof shingles and roofing materials was illegally dumped, and police are asking for your help tracking down who did it.
The Pinconning Police Department said the shingles, roofing building materials, and dirt was dumped behind the Knights of Columbus Hall in Pinconning the night of Nov. 5 through the morning of Nov. 6.
If you have any information on the person(s) responsible, please call Sgt. Terry Spencer at (989) 897-4270.
