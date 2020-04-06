Shipt shoppers received an email from Shipt notifying them a Meijer employee at the store on Tittabawassee in Saginaw County tested positive for COVID-19.
The shoppers received the email on Sunday, April 5.
"Shipt recently received notice that a Meijer, Inc. team member had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Meijer Store located at 3360 Tittabawassee Rd., Saginaw, Michigan," the email reads.
Shipt sent the email to shoppers who recently shopped at that location.
"We understand that all appropriate areas of that store location have since been cleaned and sanitized. The Health Department has not asked Meijer to undertake any additional actions at this time," the email reads.
TV5 reached out to Meijer for comment.
