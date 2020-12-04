Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is demanding Gov. Gretchen Whitmer release the metrics used to reopen restaurants in Michigan.
Shirkey wants businesses to be prepared when the state’s three-week epidemic order expires on Dec. 9.
He issued the following statement on Twitter:
“We demand Governor Whitmer provide the metrics by which restaurants in Michigan can reopen in preparation for the expiration of her latest shut down order on December 9th. Business owners deserve adequate time to ready their establishments for expanded operations.
The food and beverage industry has repeatedly been targeted for shut down orders despite restaurant owners proving themselves to be willing partners in adopting new health and safety standards to keep employees and patrons safe. We agree that individual businesses that violate workplace health and safety requirements should face consequences and we implore the governor to focus on addressing the bad actors rather than continue to impose mandates that threaten the livelihood of an entire industry.
Michiganders know how to protect ourselves and others from COVID. We need to band together and be conscious of the activities that we know increase the chances of spreading or contracting the virus. Our individual behavior contributes more to increased cases than any single industry or business.”
