Mid-Michigan high school students partnered with different organizations to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic and other addictions.
Students at Bay City Western High School decorated 250 t-shirts for Red Ribbon week to hang in front of the school to bring awareness to the ongoing opioid crisis.
“For every shirt that we have out here that equals 3,200 people who have been affected by the opioid crisis,” said Barry Schmidt, one of the event coordinators. “You see about 250 shirts, some decorated, some aren’t because some individuals didn’t know what to say because this is an issue that affects them and it’s continuing to affect them.”
The shirts will be hanging up all week leading up the school’s next football game on Friday night.
