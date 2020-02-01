Former Red Wings players and first responders hit the ice to help save lives across the area at the annual Shocks and Saves charity hockey game.
The game raises money to place more defibrillators and CPR training throughout the Great Lakes Bay region.
“Well AED’s are absolutely critical in sudden cardiac arrest situations,” said Mark Hitchcock, CEO of the Pulse Three Foundation. “A quick intervention with CPR and a use of an automated external defibrillator can be the one thing that save someone’s life.”
The Pulse Three Foundation promotes prevention and treatment toward cardiac-related health problems.
Hitchcock said the funds raised from this game, along with the giveaways and prizes, have helped save lives in the area for over a decade.
“Since 2008, the funds raised specifically from this have been able to allow us to place 255 of those units that have helped us save 11 lives right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region and the Thumb,” said Hitchcock.
The MMR is at the game as well teaching people how to do DPR and use a defibrillator.
Hockey is a game of heart, and just like these players, you’ll need to have a healthy one too.
“It is for charity, but I tell you anybody in those roles are all type A’s and I’m a hockey player myself, and it can get a little bit competitive, but it’s all good-natured and it’s in good fun and it’s really for a good cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.