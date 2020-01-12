There's a strange twist in the saga of a Detroit man who was released from prison after more than eight years and compensated for a wrongful murder conviction.
State police say sophisticated tests show DNA from one of four victims on Davontae Sanford's shoe.
The tests were recently performed as a result of Sanford's lawsuit against Detroit police. State police are cautioning that the results are "preliminary."
Even the testing company says they shouldn't be used until more work is done.
Sanford denies any role in the four murders.
His attorney says Sanford is clearly innocent based on other evidence in the Runyon Street homicides.
