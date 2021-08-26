A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a party store in the city of Flint.
Flint police officers were sent to the 3500 block of Corunna Road at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 25 for the shooting.
Officers found the 29-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
No suspects have been taken into custody. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
