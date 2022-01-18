The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment building.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6:02 a.m., officers were sent to the 3400 block of Saxton Drive for reports of several shots fired.
After further investigation, officers on the scene determined shots were fired at a vehicle and an apartment window. Police have not established a suspect or motive for the incident.
While officers continue to investigate, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-791-7226.
