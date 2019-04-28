Police are investigating what's being described as a multi-person shooting in Bridgeport township.
It happened in the area of Dixie Highway and Nebraska Avenue.
Officers from multiple agencies could be seen coming in and out of a home on Nebraska.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the incident just after 11 Sunday night.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.