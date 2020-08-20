Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Saginaw that injured one man.
It happened on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:15 a.m. in the area of Pennsburg Place and Bloomfield Boulevard.
MSP said the 21-year-old male victim is in stable condition.
No further information was released.
