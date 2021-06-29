Police are investigating a shooting in the city of Saginaw that hospitalized one man.
Officers were sent to Bates Street near Cass Street at 11 p.m. on June 29. According to the preliminary investigation, a 21-year-old man from Saginaw was shot while standing in the street.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, Michigan State Police said. No other injuries were reported.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with more information about this shooting to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
