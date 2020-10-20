The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers were sent to 400 W. Witherbee St. for the incident.
Police said they later learned of an altercation over a moped that turned violent.
The victim, 21-year-old Jarius Leon Lynch, was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call Sgt. Robert Frost at (810) 237-6947 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
