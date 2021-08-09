Flint Police are investigating a shooting near Mott Community College.
The incident happened on Robert T Boulevard and Albert R Horrigan Drive on Aug. 8 at 10 p.m.
One person was killed and two others were injured from the shooting, according to the Mott Community College Department of Public Safety.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
