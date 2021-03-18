Flint police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a parking lot.
On Wednesday, March 17 at 10:23 p.m., officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to a shooting at the Vets Club, located at 2408 S. Saginaw St.
One man, identified as 37-year-old Rodney Brandon, was found deceased in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
No further information was released and the investigation is still ongoing.
