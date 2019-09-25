Hate unloading your cart during a shopping trip, only to reload it after checking out your items at the store?
Now Meijer is offering some shoppers the ability to skip that, and shop and bag as you go.
Shop & Scan works through a mobile app that allows customers to scan bar codes on items and bag their own groceries. A running total of items purchased is viewable as they shop throughout the store. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.
The Shop & Scan technology works via the Meijer mobile app, available on both Apple and Android devices.
“As we’ve rolled the program out in six states, the response has been incredibly enthusiastic,” said Stephanie Brackenridge, Director of Customer Experience for Meijer. “Customers have appreciated the ability to have a choice in shopping how they want, depending on how their day is going. Many are finding the opportunity to personalize their store visit with a cell phone is a great way to save time and help avoid lines.”
Meijer said the option is available at all 246 stores throughout the Midwest.
