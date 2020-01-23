Marquette Avenue in Bay City is in for some changes.
“Our roads here took a big toll when the bridges were out, we had a lot of semis flying up and down here. It really damaged it,” business owner Rebecca Richardson said.
The city is getting $375,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation. That money, combined with $255,000 from the city, will provide just over $630,000 in repairs.
Marquette is on the city's west side, an important truck route connecting ports at the Independence and Liberty bridges to the rest of the city.
The project will stretch from Hart Street up to Transit Street.
“We're definitely happy about it,” Justin Elias, president of Puff Cannabis Company said.
Elias says many of his customers drive that stretch to get to his business, located further down on Marquette. He's says he’s happy with this announcement.
“We’re not opposed to it,” he said. “We’re definitely good with good clean roads.”
But Richardson, owner of 'Rebecca’s Pet Groomer,' is located right smack dab in the middle of the targeted area and she's nervous about the construction.
“It definitely sucks,” Richardson said. “It’s probably going to damage our business big time. It’s going to be inconvenient for people to come by.”
No word just yet on when the project will start and how long it will take.
But Rebecca’s says hopefully it's short lived.
