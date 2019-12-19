If you're still making your holiday shopping list and checking it twice, you may want to check it a little longer.
That's because scammers are out there waiting to take your money.
“You have to be vigilant, you have to be skeptical,” said Dr. Susan Helser, cybersecurity program director at Central Michigan University.
She's had her fair share of run-ins with hackers.
“I was finishing up my PhD at Iowa State and I got a phone call from somebody claiming they were the public safety at Iowa State, saying there’d been a complaint against me and they’re trying to straighten this out before they took it to the police,” Helser said.
Her experience with scammers and being a professor of cybersecurity, she knows how dangerous and quick scammers can be, especially around the holidays.
“You need to be watching things because the bad guys are out there doing things all the time,” Helser said.
If you typically do your holiday shopping online, you're not alone. Reuters said U.S. shoppers spent a record $126 billion online during last year's holiday season. The Better Business Bureau said hackers are waiting for the perfect moment to hack you.
“A way they’re getting online shoppers this year is by social media ads. So, without even thinking they click on the link, sometimes they’re either downloading malware to their computer to where the scammer can steal their personal information or they’re purchasing the item, they never receive the item, and then their money’s gone," said Laura Blankenship, director of marketing for the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan & Upper Peninsula.
There's plenty of different scams out there that may be hard to decipher from the real thing. There are ways you can tell if a website is reputable or not.
“At the top of the screen where the URL is it should say https, that S stands for secure. There should be a lock symbol so you know where you’re putting your personal information, it’s secure and safe,” Blankenship said.
Who makes the perfect victim?
“Fraudsters look for this some kind of change, it’s a break in the pattern, people will miss detail,” Helser said.
"They’re looking for someone that doesn’t necessarily have their guard up. So, I think that scammers do not discriminate whatsoever,” added Blankenship.
The BBB said there are red flags you can find to help determine whether something is a scam or not.
It includes:
- How long has the business been running?
- Is it a reputable website?
- Does it have secure, working links?
- Does the business have a physical address or contact?
- Do they ask for unusual forms of payment?
The Better Business Bureau's "12 Scams of Christmas" also keeps tabs on the other forms of scams:
- Look-alike websites
- Fake shipping notifications
- Puppy scams
- Gift card scams
- Emergency grandparent scams
- Phony charities
- Santa apps
- Online shopping
- E-cards
- Temporary holiday jobs
- Unusual forms of payment
- Social media gift exchange
If you think you're a victim of a scam, you can report it at bbb.org/scamtracker.
