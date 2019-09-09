Looking to update your home? Home Goods is officially open in Saginaw Township.
The home furnishing chain opened a location in the Valley Center, 3321 Tittabawassee Road.
This is what the chain says about the new Mid-Michigan location:
Welcome to HomeGoods! Stop in to find something spectacular, at a price that’s equally so. At HomeGoods Saginaw, MI you’ll discover, high-quality, handcrafted merchandise for every style and every room all at significant savings. You’ll find an ever changing selection of home décor & fashions from around the world. Get inspiration for your kitchen & dining furniture, bed and bathroom, and even pieces to complete space for your kids and pets. We have the final touches for when you are about to entertain guests and plenty of items when it is time to organize and clean. Plus, new styles arrive all the time so you never know what you'll find.
You can check it out Monday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
