A fire has started in a Detroit grocery store while employees were working and customers were shopping inside.
Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Dave Fornell tells The Detroit News that the Metro Food Center on the city's west side was evacuated Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported. The blaze started about 12:40 p.m.
More than 40 firefighters were called to store to contain the fire and extinguish the flames.
Store pharmacist Naz Qayed told the newspaper that the fire "happened within minutes" and that he looked at the flames burning the ceiling and "knew that a fire extinguisher wasn't enough."
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
