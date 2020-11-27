COVID-19 didn't stop shoppers from hitting the shelves this Black Friday to buy computer parts, a printer and Christmas presents.
But a Black Friday during a pandemic comes with some changes to how customers shop 'til they drop.
Just like a Black Friday in years past, we're seeing people lining up outside best buy to get their electronics.
What's different this year is they're also lining up in their cars.
It's protecting shoppers from the bustle of the in-store experience but not cutting down online time.
This mother daughter duo waited over an hour.
"Really did not expect it to be this crazy today," said Tricia Rutherford.
But its one-way shoppers are staying safe, while still securing those deals.
"It's very helpful, but especially this year,” Rutherford said. “To try and reduce those numbers and help everybody to have healthy holidays, at least for next year."
Emma Weitzel another shopper confined to her car for this Black Friday isn't ready to give up on in-person shopping quite yet.
"It's a lot more fun and you get to see all of the options there are," Weitzel.
The in-person shoppers still lined up outside like previous years but this year the lines are to keep the capacity inside the store under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.