Long lines, crowds clamoring through the aisle ways and deals, deals, deals.
Unique is picking up some video games for her nephew and maybe even a TV at the Saginaw Township's Best Buy. She had just finished thanksgiving dinner with her family.
"They got some good deals going on, I can save a couple thousand bucks," Unique Reed said.
And when it comes to Black Friday shopping the savings are important but so is strategy.
"I'm going to walk in and make sure I take it gently because it's expensive," said Bradley Allen
Johnny Westolek on the other hand is opting for a patient approach. Choosing to stay warm in his truck waiting for the line to die down.
"I don't get why they're waiting outside unless there's like 100 dollars waiting for everyone," Westolek said.
Robert Zimmerman agrees with that.
"It sucks standing in line."
But he's still out shopping-- just not where you might expect.
"We're going to tom's vape shop,” he said. “Probably some CBD gummies, I don't know.”
Apparently, there's discounts on everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.