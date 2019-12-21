Shoppers searching for last-minute gifts on Super Saturday

At Birch Run, it was a mad dash to find those last-minute gifts before Christmas.
It’s Super Saturday, also known as panic Saturday, and the shopping day gave Black Friday a run for its money.
“Yeah great deals, that’s why you come to Birch Run,” said Brian Elliott, shopper.
“Think of getting my dad a jacket, but I seen this cute jacket and I want one,” said Sierra Roberts, shopper. “This is only $40, it’s big, puffy. It’s a lot of good sales in here.”
The National Retail Federation projected about 148 million people would dish out money for Christmas gifts on Super Saturday.
Shoppers say they were doing last-minute shopping for others, plus it didn’t hurt to get a little something for themselves.
“I’m wearing something I bought in the store today,” Elliott said.
For some it’s a tradition to go out on the town, all dressed up and ready to spend.
“Have to have the outfit when you last-minute shop because why not spread Christmas cheer?” said Staci Daly.
For these shoppers, it pays to be a procrastinator.
