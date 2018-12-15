Christmas came early in Saginaw Township for more than 50 Mid-Michigan kids.
Saturday Travelers Golf Club treated kids from Saginaw to Flint to a Christmas shopping spree.
The golfers met with the kids at the Walmart on State Street and as one member says this is an easy and fun way to support the community.
“It’s just been our mission to give back to the community and how better to do that than to give to young kids who maybe wouldn’t have the Christmas that some others would have so it does our hearts good,” said Ralph Carter, the president of Saturday Traveler’s Golf Organization.
The children were selected from local churches and received gift cards from the golfers.
Members of the Saturday Traveler Golf Club hope to expand and continue the event for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.