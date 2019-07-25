Along the streets of Bay City, you’ll find customers lining up to shop both inside and out of some local stores in the area.
Bay City’s Sidewalk Days is an event that features bargain prices and discounted deals, all in the heart of downtown.
“We have marked down a lot of products to like $5, $10, and $20. And some dresses for $30,” said Lana Johnson, owner of Panache Boutique.
Panache Boutique is a clothing and accessory store that opened in Bay City last year. Johnson said it’s their second year taking part in the event.
Also, the sidewalk days allows people to come and support local businesses in the downtown area.
“It does, it brings awareness. It brings people in and gives them a chance to do something fun and maybe get some discounts,” said Bob Younce, owner of The Devout Sprout.
Younce said he likes it because it brings new customers to his business and it allows him to keep things interesting with special deals and unique dining options.
That’s something other store owners like Johnson said will make Bay City such a great place to work.
“They love that businesses are thriving downtown, and I think that people just want to keep coming back and supporting small business in Bay City,” Johnson said.
