Bay City's riverfront is about to get a new addition.
Jenifer Acosta Development, Downtown Restaurant Investments and Mission Partners are launching a new food truck and beer garden called Drift Shoreside Beer Garden, located at N. Water Street in Bay City.
The estimated opening is for July 2021. DRI’s Green Chile and Acosta’s Havana Bites will be the two regular food trucks and space for more will be available. Custom made Drift brand beers and the hand-crafted beers of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, North Peak Brewing Company and others will be served.
The current building will undergo renovations to refurbish the existing dock and incorporate seating into the lawn space with a fireplace and add garage glass doors.
To learn more, follow @DriftBayCity on Facebook and Instagram. Contact Kurt@DRImichigan.com for inquires on food truck collaborations and programming.
