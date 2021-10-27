Michigan may be at a turning point in the fight against COVID-19 with the seven-day average number of cases dropping.
While the short-term outlook is improving, long-term COVID-19 will likely stick around.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Nicholas Haddad talked about the steady decline of COVID-19 cases throughout the country and in Michigan.
"The reported data from the CDC and the state officials as well, showing a decline in the overall number of cases across the United States in general, which is very good news," Haddad said.
The falling numbers raised optimism that the delta surge may be over. Haddad thinks it's too early to know for sure.
He said COVID-19 patterns have been hard to predict throughout the pandemic.
"It's hard to say if it's the end of delta. It's hard to say if it's the end of COVID-19. I know that it looks very encouraging with how the numbers are trending down," Haddad said.
Haddad believes delta and COVID-19 will stick around in some form even after we emerge from the pandemic.
"They are going to go away and become just normal viruses in our respiratory season. They will not disappear," Haddad said.
In the meantime, Haddad is urging people to get vaccinated for the flu.
"I think when covid goes away or improves, flu will come back. We had a mild flu season last year. I think it will be worse this year because people are mingling back together. So, I would advise people to be careful, not to get worried, but also to get vaccinated," Haddad said.
