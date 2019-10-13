Authorities say six people were shot, including one man in the head, outside a suburban Detroit bar during an early morning fight.
Police say they went to the Last Call Bar in Eastpointe early Saturday after getting reports of a bar fight. They found four men and two women had been shot in the parking lot.
Officers say the 34-year-old man shot in the head is in critical condition at a hospital. The others are recovering.
Someone described by police as a "person of interest" was taken into custody Saturday evening as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.