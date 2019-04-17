Flint Police said one shot was fired outside a school in Flint, but no one was hurt.
Multiple police units responded to FLEX High School, located at 4121 Martin Luther King Ave in Flint, on April 17 for reports of “shots fired”.
Officials now say one shot was fired outside of the school, and that several people are in custody.
Investigators are still looking for one person, but a description has not been released.
The shot was fired after an altercation of some sort, not related to the school, happened outside. That’s when a handgun was produced, and a shot fired at an individual, according to Flint Police.
The weapon has not been recovered.
