Authorities and witnesses say a man fired gunshots hurting at least two people in a suburban Detroit neighborhood as fireworks were being set off, leading to a long standoff with police.
Police and residents in St. Clair Shores say the man fired into a crowd Thursday evening and hit a 12-year-old in the arm and woman in her 60s in her calf. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors say the man threatened children, who had been playing with sparklers on Independence Day.
Officers surrounded a home where the man had been. Shots were fired at police, who fired tear gas and deployed robots to get into the home.
Police remained on the scene Friday morning and told neighbors to stay in their homes. The man's condition or whereabouts weren't immediately known.
