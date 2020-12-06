Michigan State Police in northern Michigan have been negotiating with a man after threatening letters were sent to healthcare workers.
Troopers evacuated the apartment complex where the 41-year-old McBain man is hiding.
Multiple shots were heard outside the complex but troopers said the suspect is alone and there have been to injuries to troopers or the suspect.
A perimeter has been established and several MSP vehicles are outside the area, including a truck that says bomb squad.
