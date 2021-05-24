Non-essential Michigan workers may return to the office, after more than a year of going remote. The choice is now in the hands of the business rather than the state.
As employees return to the office, they can expect big changes. COVID-19 protocols are being relaxed after Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined MIOSHA's new workplace guidelines.
One major change: employers may allow vaccinated workers to go without face coverings or social distancing.
The Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce is one workplace, planning to forgo the mask requirement and return to the office as well.
"It was a feeling of finally free, free at last," said Veronica Horn with the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.
For more than a year, the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, has been remote.
Horn said they would have come back to the office this week, but because of the holiday weekend, chamber employees will return after Memorial Day.
"We had one employee that we hired at the chamber, he started June 1," Horn said. "This is going to be his first time of actually coming to work with the staff and starting to gel with them."
Aside from easier and more meaningful social interactions, Horn believes being face-to-face will improve teamwork and creativity.
"It helps us plan our events better when we’re sitting face to face," Horn said.
Other companies are staying remote or looking into a hybrid model. Like Morley in Saginaw Township.
Around 1800 of its employees are still remote while around 300 work on site.
The company has had success with the remote setup.
"We figured all along our associates would be more satisfied and feel they had a better quality of life working remotely," Ricardo Resio with Morley’s Human Resources department said. "And in fact, it was proven to be true. We have higher associate satisfaction scores, which led to higher client satisfaction scores."
Resio said those factors are significant, and Morley wants to keep their employees and clients positive and successful. He said given the success of the hybrid model, the setup of remote work could be Morley’s future.
"We do expect some of our associates to return on premise,” Resio said. "I would expect to largely be working remotely."
