You can celebrate Mother’s Day this year in the cheesiest way possible… pizza.
Jet’s Pizza is offering $6.99 small, Super Special pizzas when you use code MOM.
The offer is only available on Mother’s Day, May 12.
This deal is available in-store and online for pick-up or delivery.
