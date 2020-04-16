"The show must go on, and we got to go on."
When news of coronavirus shut down Saginaw Valley State University's performance of Macbeth, it left many theatre students without a sense of closure.
But now they're getting a chance to close the curtains online.
"Originally we were just going to do a closed rehearsal with the students, and then word started getting around and people started getting excited and then we were like why not do it with more people," said Tommy Wedge, assistant theatre professor at SVSU.
He says he was inspired to move the production online after seeing other theatre groups do the same.
And wanted to give his students a proper sendoff for the semester, especially for graduating seniors like Melanie Frasca.
“It's just such a fun experience, and it was kind of reinvigorating in a way," Frasca said.
She says initially, she was heartbroken to learn that she wouldn't be able to perform alongside her fellow students.
But says now, this has given them a way to be together, even when miles apart.
"I’m still being able to kind of end my semester in the way that I would've ended my semester, even though we are online and not really in the same space together we still have that connection and it's amazing to have that," Frasca said.
