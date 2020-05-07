A Mid-Michigan barber shop that opened despite the governor’s executive order was the site of a gathering of supporters on Thursday.
Karl Manke’s Barbershop, located at 421 W. Main Street in Owosso, is under investigation by the police department after opening; and the department plans to forward the case to the prosecutor’s office.
On Thursday a group of people gathered in front of the store, some held signs that read “Pure Michigan Stand Up”, “Open Up” and “We are Free”.
The owner, Karl, said he had been following the stay-at-home order until this week, but told media he re-opened after twice being turned down for unemployment. He said he didn’t get stimulus money, so he was living on credit cards.
Police have issued two citations.
(1) comment
Aww... Look at all the stupid.
I hope they got their reservations for hospital beds.
