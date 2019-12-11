Deputies and corrections officers showed off their scruff for a good cause this fall.
Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputies and correction officers raised $1,880 to fight breast cancer.
From October 1 to November 30, officers grew their beards and all the money raised was donated to the American Cancer Society.
Several before and after pictures were posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Other officer participated that aren't pictured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.