In 2010, NASA revealed the moon was shrinking but it might also be experiencing moonquakes.
According to NASA, the moon’s interior is getting colder and over the last several hundred years the moon has gotten skinnier.
Faults have formed on the brittle crust of the moon where one section of crust is pushed over the nearby part.
Just like earthquakes we experience on earth, the moon is experiencing moonquakes.
“Our analysis gives the first evidence that these faults are still active and likely producing moonquakes today as the Moon continues to gradually cool and shrink,” said Thomas Watters, senior scientist in the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington. “Some of these quakes can be fairly strong, around five on the Richter scale.”
NASA said seismometers were left on the surface of the moon by crews from Apollo 11, 12,14,15 and 16 missions.
Over the course of eight years, 28 shallow moonquakes were detected, ranging between 2 to 5 on Richter scale.
A NASA team found that eight of the 28 shallow quakes were within 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) of faults visible in lunar images.
“We think it’s very likely that these eight quakes were produced by faults slipping as stress built up when the lunar crust was compressed by global contraction and tidal forces, indicating that the Apollo seismometers recorded the shrinking Moon and the Moon is still tectonically active,” said Watters.
