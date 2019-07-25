O’Neil Swanson, II was the owner and operator of a Flint funeral home and pleaded no contest last week to felony charges.
An investigation by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) led to two charges of failing to escrow pre-paid funeral contract funds.
The owner of the now shuttered Swanson Funeral Home in Flint had his mortuary science license suspended after LARA found he was advertising and selling prepaid funeral contracts without a license.
An investigation into the funeral home’s records found that Swanson had deposited some of the money into his business account, and that some 80 pre-paid contracts were underfund or not funded at all.
“Exploiting Michigan Families while they are experiencing great suffering and personal loss is unconscionable,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This plea agreement is an effort to return the money stolen from Swanson’s customers as quickly as possible and make certain he is held accountable for his actions.”
With his plea, Swanson will be required to pay restitution of at least $75,000 within the next 11 months. If he pays the restitution in full, Swanson will face one felony count at a delayed sentencing hearing. The second will be dismissed.
