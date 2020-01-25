The Michigan appeals court says a zip line is covered under the state's recreation law, a distinction that gives some legal protection to landowners if someone is injured.
The decision came in a lawsuit by a woman who needed surgery after injuring her knee while zip lining in her brother's yard in Oakland County.
A person on a zip line wears a harness and flies through the air on a cable. A judge had dismissed the lawsuit in favor of Arthur Rott, and the appeals court agreed.
The court said Rott's actions were "not grossly negligent" or willful misconduct.
